Pictet Asset Management SA Has $68.56 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $68,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

