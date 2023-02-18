Pictet Asset Management SA Has $80.89 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,510 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.91% of Service Co. International worth $80,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

