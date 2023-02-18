Pictet Asset Management SA Has $82.43 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,681 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.24% of Aflac worth $82,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

