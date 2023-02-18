Pictet Asset Management SA Has $86.76 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $86,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 241.88, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

