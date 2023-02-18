Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.42% of Core & Main worth $79,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after buying an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

