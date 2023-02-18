Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 23,969 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $118,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 455,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.