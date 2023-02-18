Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 52,523 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,155,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $104,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,004 shares of company stock worth $1,731,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

CYTK opened at $45.71 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.