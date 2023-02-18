Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087,581 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $125,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IP opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

