Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 300,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

