Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading Down 0.2%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Pigeon Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -0.04.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

