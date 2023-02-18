Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.43

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $84.20 million and approximately $77,212.07 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.