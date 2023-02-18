Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,925.55

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.98 million and approximately $66,925.55 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00188850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00054637 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.