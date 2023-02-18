Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $112,623.29 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $112,623.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $74,451.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.3 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.