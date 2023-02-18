PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PowerFleet Stock Down 1.1 %

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerFleet

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerFleet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

