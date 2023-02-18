Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.07 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $395,143.58 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Premia has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars.

