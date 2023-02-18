Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.