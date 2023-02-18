Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

