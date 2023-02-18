Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Energy Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.