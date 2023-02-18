Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

