Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF alerts:

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.