Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOR. Loop Capital began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

