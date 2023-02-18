Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.
PGR opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $143.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
