Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $125.32 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

