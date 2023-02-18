Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

