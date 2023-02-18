Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.16.
Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
