Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 54,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 198,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.
