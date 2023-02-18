Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $510.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.07 and its 200 day moving average is $506.62. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

