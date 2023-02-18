Prudential PLC Buys 377 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

INTU stock opened at $404.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.