Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,358. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

TJX stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

