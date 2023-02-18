Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

