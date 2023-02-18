Prudential PLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LOW opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe's Companies (LOW)
