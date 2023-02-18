Prudential PLC Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.