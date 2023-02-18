Prudential PLC Purchases 6,728 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 162.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after buying an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.82.

Snowflake stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $158.28. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $295.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

