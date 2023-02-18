Prudential PLC Sells 351 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $439.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day moving average is $418.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

