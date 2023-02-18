Prudential PLC Sells 7,040 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,136,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,781,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,472,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

