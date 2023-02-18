Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires Shares of 366 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $90,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $182.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

