Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.
