Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

