Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $141,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 950,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

