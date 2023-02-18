Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,220 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Intel were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

