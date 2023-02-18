Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $27,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.