Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

