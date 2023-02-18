Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $4,834,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $299.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

