Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Public Storage by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $299.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

