PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Up 0.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 1,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

