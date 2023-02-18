Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Livent Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Livent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

