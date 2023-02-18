Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $211.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

