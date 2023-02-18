Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

