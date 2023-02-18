Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $45.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $386.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

