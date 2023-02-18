QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 410 ($4.98) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently -77.46%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

