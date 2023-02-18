Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5,602.65

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.65 and approximately $180,990.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00216254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,650.14 or 1.00000002 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,116.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,116.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro."

